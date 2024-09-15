Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Performance

INUV stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31. Inuvo has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.57. The stock has a market cap of $37.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 46.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Inuvo will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Inuvo

About Inuvo

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inuvo stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inuvo, Inc. ( NYSE:INUV Free Report ) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,495,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,290 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.93% of Inuvo worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.