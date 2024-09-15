Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
INUV stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31. Inuvo has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.57. The stock has a market cap of $37.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.15.
Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 46.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Inuvo will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.
Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.
