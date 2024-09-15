Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.95

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.95 and last traded at $45.86, with a volume of 2090 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.68.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.90. The firm has a market cap of $698.43 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1922 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.
