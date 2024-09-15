Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.95

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.95 and last traded at $45.86, with a volume of 2090 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.68.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.90. The firm has a market cap of $698.43 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1922 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFM. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 59.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 370,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 138,313 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,492,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,496,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 52.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 139,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 48,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,013,000.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

