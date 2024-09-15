Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Stake Boosted by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 470,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 44,417 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,066,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Invesco by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,497,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,843,000 after acquiring an additional 58,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth $59,713,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 75,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IVZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Invesco in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.98.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average is $15.78.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Invesco’s payout ratio is -109.33%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

