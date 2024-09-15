Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Position Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 42,096 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,703,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,228,000 after buying an additional 628,699 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 19.3% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 614,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 99,443 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $944,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $911,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 93.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 85,239 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Trust Price Performance

VKQ opened at $10.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. Invesco Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47.

Invesco Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco Municipal Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0628 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

