Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,616,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 604,750 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.01% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $50,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $13.05 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.80.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

