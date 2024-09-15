Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,069,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 605,163 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $64,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 167.3% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

BKLN opened at $21.09 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.08.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

