Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 260,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,811,000 after purchasing an additional 22,927 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $611,000. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 378.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 90,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after buying an additional 71,326 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,639,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,105,000 after acquiring an additional 109,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,516,000.

SPGP opened at $101.44 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $107.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

