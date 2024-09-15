Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $430,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 4,871.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,362,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,334,684 shares during the period. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after buying an additional 17,151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XSLV opened at $47.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.45. The stock has a market cap of $366.81 million, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $48.85.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

