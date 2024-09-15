Investment Partners LTD. Sells 103 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Investment Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 41,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 720.2% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $111.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.06. The company has a market capitalization of $438.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.