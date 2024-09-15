IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,611 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of IQVIA worth $46,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 7.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 140,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $70,108,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $857,000. PGGM Investments raised its stake in IQVIA by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $1,864,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $238.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.67.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

