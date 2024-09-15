iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,697,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,701,000 after buying an additional 467,283 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,346,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,383,000 after purchasing an additional 281,554 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,292,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,656,000 after purchasing an additional 662,293 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,899,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,759,000 after purchasing an additional 433,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,452,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,353,000 after purchasing an additional 517,532 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF opened at $98.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.56 and its 200-day moving average is $94.45. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $99.15. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.