iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.65

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.65 and last traded at $52.63, with a volume of 28760 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.48.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.63.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
