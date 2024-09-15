iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.65

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.65 and last traded at $52.63, with a volume of 28760 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.48.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.63.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 75,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

