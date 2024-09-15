iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.61

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.61 and last traded at $44.58, with a volume of 4632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.47.
iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average of $42.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOM. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 133.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $157,000.
About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF
iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.
