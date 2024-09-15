iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSG. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,539.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 455,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,346,000 after purchasing an additional 427,369 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4,090.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 436,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,446,000 after purchasing an additional 426,139 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,491.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 331,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,476,000 after purchasing an additional 310,373 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 564.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 365,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,792,000 after purchasing an additional 310,166 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,129,000 after purchasing an additional 215,364 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $128.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $90.71 and a 52 week high of $133.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.65.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

