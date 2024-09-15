iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.05

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.05 and last traded at $25.05, with a volume of 41617 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 55,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 86,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

