iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.68

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.68 and last traded at $22.68, with a volume of 22176 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.63.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.15.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0764 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.