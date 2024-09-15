iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.68

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.68 and last traded at $22.68, with a volume of 22176 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.63.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.15.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0764 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 270.1% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $220,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the period.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

