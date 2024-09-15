iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.54

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.54 and last traded at $25.54, with a volume of 52580 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 21,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 56,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

