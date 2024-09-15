iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.62

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.62 and last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 113096 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.40.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day moving average of $38.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,516,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,631,000 after purchasing an additional 18,197 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 516,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,787,000 after purchasing an additional 15,408 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 506,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,789,000 after purchasing an additional 26,588 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 479,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,374,000 after purchasing an additional 50,519 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 136.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 417,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 240,860 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

