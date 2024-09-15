iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stock Position Reduced by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,861,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,310 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 4,266,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,980,000 after purchasing an additional 127,367 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 271.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,009,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930,610 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,126,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,097,000 after purchasing an additional 112,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,481,000 after purchasing an additional 17,579 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $65.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

