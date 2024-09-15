iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $42.83 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $44.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.12.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.