iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,401,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,518,000 after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 649,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,366 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,872.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 617,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,060,000 after acquiring an additional 586,170 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 321,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,729,000 after acquiring an additional 53,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 400.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 315,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,126,000 after acquiring an additional 252,150 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVY opened at $133.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.69. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $134.39.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

