iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,210 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $93.40 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.53 and a 52-week high of $97.22. The stock has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.06.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

