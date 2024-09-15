iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $194.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.75. The firm has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $196.36.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

