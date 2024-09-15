iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 620,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,306 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $60,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,868,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670,048 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,845,000 after acquiring an additional 427,952 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 21,827.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 578,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,333,000 after acquiring an additional 575,380 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 389,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,168,000 after acquiring an additional 27,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,732,000 after acquiring an additional 28,107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $105.70 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $111.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.40.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

