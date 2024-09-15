iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $110.52

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $110.52 and last traded at $110.49, with a volume of 40349 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.07.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

Institutional Trading of iShares TIPS Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Brightwater Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,929,000. Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 146,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,990,000. Finally, Creekside Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

