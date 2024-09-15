iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Holdings Cut by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $523,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
BATS ITA opened at $145.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.70. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
