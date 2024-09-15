iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 360.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 403.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $65.97 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $51.27 and a 1 year high of $66.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

