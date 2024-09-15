Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,967 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $497,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JXN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays started coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Jackson Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:JXN opened at $83.60 on Friday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.27 and a 1 year high of $90.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.91 and a 200-day moving average of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 18.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 7.40%.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

