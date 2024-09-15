Jay C. Hoag Sells 43,750 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total transaction of $30,059,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,040 shares in the company, valued at $65,299,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Netflix Trading Up 1.5 %

NFLX stock opened at $697.06 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $711.33. The firm has a market cap of $299.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $660.00 and its 200-day moving average is $637.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in Netflix by 2.8% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 1.5% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 3.9% in the second quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.