JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,014,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,475 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of JetBlue Airways worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 9.9% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 19,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 13,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $7.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.26. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on JBLU

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.