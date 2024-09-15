JMP Securities Increases Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Price Target to $23.00

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 128.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AURA. Lifesci Capital upgraded Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aura Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Aura Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of AURA stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.87. The company has a market capitalization of $499.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.35. Aura Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aura Biosciences will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aura Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AURA. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Aura Biosciences by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 60,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 27,225 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

