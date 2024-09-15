JMP Securities Raises Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target to $430.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $365.38.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $379.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.00, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.65. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $189.12 and a twelve month high of $385.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $318,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,445.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $318,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,445.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.03, for a total transaction of $167,863.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,588.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,981 shares of company stock valued at $115,281,744 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $836,000. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 53.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 18.3% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

