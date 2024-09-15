Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,144.06.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,125.48 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,101.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,071.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

