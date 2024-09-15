Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 126,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 57,762 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 439,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 234,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE UMC opened at $8.57 on Friday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

United Microelectronics Profile

(Free Report)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Further Reading

