Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in FirstEnergy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in FirstEnergy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FE stock opened at $44.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.76. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $44.97.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.70%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

