Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 715 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD opened at $81.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 99.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.33. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $85.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.13.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.