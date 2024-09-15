Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $327,000 Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYN. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 74.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

KYN opened at $10.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%.

(Free Report)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.