Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 21,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF opened at $103.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.74. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $105.30.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 20.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.38%.

Several research analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

