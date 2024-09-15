JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Reduced by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 3.8% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $36,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,294,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,471,687,000 after acquiring an additional 778,297 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,016,878,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,422,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,894,729,000 after acquiring an additional 150,812 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,836,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,457,000 after acquiring an additional 450,098 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $204.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $225.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

