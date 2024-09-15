Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $249,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 62.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 104.1% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,072,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,792,000 after buying an additional 547,024 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.5% during the second quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 21,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.4% during the second quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,014,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,357,000 after buying an additional 437,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $165.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $398.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $168.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

Read Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.