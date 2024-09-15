Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 818 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,398,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,837,000 after purchasing an additional 70,556 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 98.8% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.0% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 294,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,115,000 after purchasing an additional 24,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 879,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $391,327,000 after purchasing an additional 21,511 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $489.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $463.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $421.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $496.18.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $641,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,555 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,737 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.45.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

