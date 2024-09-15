Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 90.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,976 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Integral Ad Science were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 40.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. American Trust lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 18.0% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 55.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Finally, Richelieu Gestion SA lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 35.0% in the first quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Integral Ad Science

In other Integral Ad Science news, CFO Tania Secor sold 4,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $44,179.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 6,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $62,387.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,969.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tania Secor sold 4,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $44,179.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,636 shares of company stock worth $289,513 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IAS

Integral Ad Science Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IAS opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $17.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,094.09, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $129.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.31 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Profile

(Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.