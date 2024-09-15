Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,605 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,791,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,190,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,793,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 327,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after acquiring an additional 181,587 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 208,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 133,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Insider Transactions at Janus Henderson Group

In other Janus Henderson Group news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus purchased 28,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $97,158.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,676,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,751,777.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Janus Henderson Group news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus purchased 28,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $97,158.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,676,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,751,777.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $318,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,923,869.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 492,997 shares of company stock worth $1,667,418 and have sold 25,651 shares worth $918,158. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 1.1 %

JHG stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.80. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.87%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

