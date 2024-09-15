Keith A. Meister Sells 121,000 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) Director Keith A. Meister sold 121,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $4,443,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,738,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,716,912.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.22. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.40.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Norges Bank bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,599,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,551,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,713,000 after buying an additional 984,617 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,505,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,466,000 after acquiring an additional 795,920 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $35,726,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 174.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,110,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,330,000 after purchasing an additional 706,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

