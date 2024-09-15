Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Kemper worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Kemper by 257.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Kemper by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Kemper from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

NYSE KMPR opened at $60.01 on Friday. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. Kemper had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.26%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

