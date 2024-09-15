Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Acquired by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) by 23,945.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Keros Therapeutics were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 14.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $267,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 117.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 99.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $56.98 on Friday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average of $53.49.

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.02). Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62,012.55% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KROS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $11,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,260,163.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

