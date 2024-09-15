Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 89.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,915 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,380,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,656,000 after purchasing an additional 503,479 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 80,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $37.61 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The company has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.48%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KDP. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

