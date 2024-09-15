Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 1,526.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 96.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

KE opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $28.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.11 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.18.

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.08). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $430.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Kimball Electronics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut shares of Kimball Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Kimball Electronics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Sidoti cut Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

