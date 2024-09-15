Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 167,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 180,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 74,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,267,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,162,347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931,013 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,181,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 232.9% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 435,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 304,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KIM opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.51. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.14%.

Insider Transactions at Kimco Realty

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,096,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 337,111 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.48.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

