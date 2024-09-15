Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Kimco Realty worth $10,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KIM. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 49,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 57,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 5.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 129,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimco Realty

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,096,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 337,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $24.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $20.01.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.87 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 19.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 181.14%.

About Kimco Realty

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.